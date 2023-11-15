First Alert Weather: Winter weather awareness week in Wisconsin

Winter Weather Awareness Week
Winter Weather Awareness Week(WEAU)
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’ve been treated to some mild weather for the middle of November, but a season Wisconsinites are all too familiar with is quickly approaching in the next few weeks -- winter! Although we are used to having periods of harsh cold and impactful winter storms, it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re prepared for what mother nature may have to offer during the upcoming season. This week is Winter Weather Awareness week across the state, and each day, we’ll be covering a new safety-related topic.

The topic for Tuesday, November 14th, covers outdoor winter safety. You never want to find yourself stranded outside during a winter storm, so be sure to pay close attention to our 13 First Alert weather forecast in the days prior for the latest information. That said, if you are caught outdoors, the first step is to find a shelter to help keep you warm. As for clothing, make sure it’s loose-fitting, layered, and light weight. In addition to wearing a heavy coat, a hat and gloves are recommended. Scarfs can also be used, making sure to cover the mouth and nose. It’s very important to stay dry as well as these items will help protect you from hypothermia and frostbite.

Outdoor winter safety
Outdoor winter safety(WEAU)

Winter recreation is very popular in Wisconsin, and in particular, activities that involve being on the ice. Most years, ice on area lakes and ponds can become rather thick. No matter how thick it is, you should always remember that there is no such thing as “100% safe ice.” For reference, here are some guidelines for minimum ice thickness:

  • walking and ice fishing: 4 inches
  • snowmobiling: 5-7 inches
  • car or small pick-up: 8-12 inches
  • medium-sized truck: 12-15 inches

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A semi-truck hauling 5,000 gallons of flammable fluids overturned.
Crash causes fuel spill in Canton

Latest News

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
The mild weather hangs on a little longer as dry weather prevails
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
A bit blustery Tuesday, but the mild weather sticks around
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Monday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Monday 10 p.m. weather forecast
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
Heading into mid-November with mild and dry weather this week