First Alert Weather: Winter weather awareness week in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’ve been treated to some mild weather for the middle of November, but a season Wisconsinites are all too familiar with is quickly approaching in the next few weeks -- winter! Although we are used to having periods of harsh cold and impactful winter storms, it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re prepared for what mother nature may have to offer during the upcoming season. This week is Winter Weather Awareness week across the state, and each day, we’ll be covering a new safety-related topic.

The topic for Tuesday, November 14th, covers outdoor winter safety. You never want to find yourself stranded outside during a winter storm, so be sure to pay close attention to our 13 First Alert weather forecast in the days prior for the latest information. That said, if you are caught outdoors, the first step is to find a shelter to help keep you warm. As for clothing, make sure it’s loose-fitting, layered, and light weight. In addition to wearing a heavy coat, a hat and gloves are recommended. Scarfs can also be used, making sure to cover the mouth and nose. It’s very important to stay dry as well as these items will help protect you from hypothermia and frostbite.

Outdoor winter safety (WEAU)

Winter recreation is very popular in Wisconsin, and in particular, activities that involve being on the ice. Most years, ice on area lakes and ponds can become rather thick. No matter how thick it is, you should always remember that there is no such thing as “100% safe ice.” For reference, here are some guidelines for minimum ice thickness:

walking and ice fishing: 4 inches

snowmobiling: 5-7 inches

car or small pick-up: 8-12 inches

medium-sized truck: 12-15 inches

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.