Hello Adorn puts up Giving Tree for the 3rd season

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the holidays draw near one downtown business is looking for help from the community to give Christmas gifts to families in need.

Hello Adorn staff are hosting their 3rd annual Giving Tree. From Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17 people can go to the retail store during store hours to find out what gifts they can donate to help four families from an area school. In the store, people will find a Christmas tree with tags filled out with the gender, age, and a gift idea for a families in need. People who purchase a gift to donate are asked to bring it to the store unwrapped.

“We work with the school counselor to work with families that are in need of different items,” Customer Care Lead, Savannah Doud said. “So, it’s not just toys. We ask for three wants and three needs. So, it can vary from everyday items like socks and underwear, or bed sheets, to curling irons.”

Doud said they have around 150 tags on their tree this year. She said Hello Adorn will purchase gifts for any tags that are leftover when the giveback event ends.

You can drop by Hello Adorn, which is located at 312 South Barstow Street, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up a tag.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

