Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

By Judy Clark
Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From a Rock ‘N’ Roll Tribute, to an iconic 80′s rock band, there’s a lot happening at the Pablo Center at the Confluence this month.

On November 17, The Neverly Brothers will perform a tribute to rock ‘n’ roll, from birth, near death, and resurrection of the genre.

Veterans and seniors can save 10% off the ticket price.

.38 Special performs November 18, with 38% off tickets for “Doe Weekend”.

There are also a number of school’s out activities on November 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Pablo Center at the Confluence

