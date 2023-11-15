Menomonie area schools prepare to deal with threats like school shooters

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Fire Department showcased its Stop the Bleed kits that will go to all schools in the Menomonie Area School District at an event today.

The kits are filled with equipment necessary for treating dangerous wounds.

Menomonie Fire Department Captain Matt Poliak says that the idea was inspired by something he saw while discussing safety with a school nurse.

“In each classroom, they had a homemade drawstring bag full of the items that you can see up here on the table. And I just thought that was such a great idea. I spoke with Ramey McMahon, the school nurse who informed me they had little to none of this equipment on hand. So I took that as an indicator,” Poliak said.

In total, the district will have 25 kits and seven mass incident bags. In addition to the kits, the fire department is also hosting Stop the Bleed classes at area schools.

