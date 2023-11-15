SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 14th

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In one of the premier division three men’s hockey matchups of the year, sixth-ranked UW-Eau Claire faces off with 14th-ranked UW-Stevens Point.

Also, the Blugolds men’s basketball team hosts St. John’s, while UW-Stout takes on Maranatha Baptist.

Plus, the prep girls basketball season gets underway, as Regis faces Colfax, Immanuel battles Owen-Withee, and Elk Mound wars with Prescott.

