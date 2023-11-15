Warm and windy Thursday, ahead of cooler temperatures into the weekend

It was a picture-perfect mid-week to spend time outside as blue skies and sunshine prevailed with high pressure sliding over the area. As a result, winds weren’t near as much an issue today with mild temperatures back in the low to mid-60s. The high will continue building east tonight while a warm front gradually lifts northward into the Upper Midwest. Lows for tonight will level off in the low 40s by this evening, then start to rise a few degrees overnight as winds shift out of the south-southeast and turn a bit breezy. A mix of sun and clouds will take us through tomorrow as the warm front presses further northeast through the state. South and southwest winds will turn rather strong at 20-25 mph with gusts up to or over 40 mph not being ruled out. This will allow for one more mild day as temperatures climb nearly 25 degrees above average into the mid-60s!

A cold front moves in as our stretch of mild weather comes to an end (WEAU)

By tomorrow evening, we’ll be saying goodbye to the warmer weather as a cold front passes through with northwest flow returning. Strong winds will prevail at night with occasional breezes on Friday as temperatures become more seasonable in the low 40s with a mostly to partly sunny sky. For those of you heading out to the woods for the gun deer season opener this weekend, expect beautiful weather. Surface high pressure will be drifting to the south, allowing for plentiful sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a cold start each morning with temperatures in the upper 20s, so you’ll likely need the insulated gear if you’re going out early. That said, we’ll warm nicely each day with highs forecast to top out around 50. Changes will head our way early next week, however, as a low pressure system becomes stacked well to our south, while a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds will fill in with temperatures in the mid-40s on Monday. The front will push through Monday night with chances for a few snow snow showers. On Tuesday, an upper trough will build across the region with more chances at rain and a few snow showers as winds turn breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Forecast guidance continues to point at even colder weather closer to Thanksgiving Day as readings may only reach the freezing mark on Wednesday.

