City of La Crosse provides winter operations information

CITY OF LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is providing winter operations information.

Below is information provided by the City of La Crosse website:

“Salt/Sand Mix is available beginning 11/17/23:

-Fire Station 10 - 626 Monitor St

-Erickson Field parking lot (north end off of 21st Pl S)

-SE corner of Hood St and Marco Dr

Snow on sidewalks is managed by the Engineering Department, 608-789-7505.

Snow Emergency, Alternate Side Parking is managed by the Police Parking Utility, 608-789-7295. Road maintenance and plowing procedures can be found at the link or questions can be directed to the Street Department, 608-789-7340.”

