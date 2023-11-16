Construction update for Cannery Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction continues in Eau Claire’s Cannery District for a new park.

The new Cannery Park near the Brewing Projekt has been in development for around three years now. Along the river, the park is meant to keep a natural feel while still having unique features.

Steve Plaza, the Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery manager said there will be steps going down the river with a canoe and kayak slide. There will be ADA-accessible points down to the river. There will be traditional playground equipment, but the park will also have ties to the Cannery District’s past.

“Back in the turn of the century, this was the Cannery District and alot of our features paid tribute to the Cannery District, like our buildings, our metal tin roof like they did in Cannery District,” Plaza said. “Even our bike racks are circular, that looks like the top of a can.”

Plaza said the park is on schedule and a grand opening is expected to be held in June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.