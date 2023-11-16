Construction update for Cannery Park

Construction continues in Eau Claire’s Cannery District for a new park.
Construction continues in Eau Claire’s Cannery District for a new park.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction continues in Eau Claire’s Cannery District for a new park.

The new Cannery Park near the Brewing Projekt has been in development for around three years now. Along the river, the park is meant to keep a natural feel while still having unique features.

Steve Plaza, the Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery manager said there will be steps going down the river with a canoe and kayak slide. There will be ADA-accessible points down to the river. There will be traditional playground equipment, but the park will also have ties to the Cannery District’s past.

“Back in the turn of the century, this was the Cannery District and alot of our features paid tribute to the Cannery District, like our buildings, our metal tin roof like they did in Cannery District,” Plaza said. “Even our bike racks are circular, that looks like the top of a can.”

Plaza said the park is on schedule and a grand opening is expected to be held in June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
$350,000 and $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin
Chippewa County Sheriff
DA: Insufficient evidence for charges against Chippewa County Sheriff
The right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73 is closed due...
Part of Hwy. 29 westbound closed due to brush fires
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County

Latest News

For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad...
Railroad Bridge no longer being raised
Menomonie Schools Adopt "Stop the Bleed" Kits
Menomonie Schools Adopt "Stop the Bleed" Kits
Pathways to Your Healthcare Career Event
Pathways to Your Healthcare Career Event
Rail Road Bridge No Longer Being Raised
Rail Road Bridge No Longer Being Raised