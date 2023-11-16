Convicted child murderer found guilty of false claims of military service

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man found guilty of murdering a child in Tomah falsely claimed he was a member of the United States Marine Corps during a related sentencing hearing.

According to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Marcus Anderson has been found guilty of false claims of military service during an April 2022 sentencing hearing for the murder of a child in Tomah, Wis.

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison for that conviction.

During that hearing, Anderson claimed to have served in the United States Marine Corps. He said that he “lost more outstanding young men under his command” than he “cared to remember.” He also ended his comments to the judge that day with, “Semper Fi, thank you, Your Honor.”

Anderson never served in the USMC or any branch of the military.

The jury came to their decision in 20 minutes.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said, “Marcus Anderson is a never was. He is completely devoid of any positive character traits. In contrast, the United States Marine Corps is one of the greatest fighting forces this world has ever known and is filled with men and women who exemplify character, duty, service, and sacrifice. That is why the verdict in this case is so important. The verdict brings some level of justice for the men and women of the United States Marine Corps who have sacrificed their blood and their lives fighting for our freedom. Those who serve in our armed forces deserve our utmost respect and admiration. Mr. Anderson on the other hand deserves nothing but disdain. I am extremely grateful to the jurors for their service and verdict on this matter.”

Croninger went on to praise the work of those who assisted in the investigation. “While Mr. Anderson is completely devoid of any positive character traits, those who conducted this investigation demonstrated the highest level of character and integrity. They carefully considered all potential evidence and provided a thorough and complete investigation that led to swift trial and a swift and just verdict.”

