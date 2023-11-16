Downtown co-working community has a new name

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coven Eau Claire, formerly CoLab, is the newest location for the Minneapolis-based co-working network The Coven.

The expansion and rebranding were marked by the public grand opening of the new location at 131 S. Barstow St. on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Coven offers office space and resources for start-up companies and entrepreneurs in the Chippewa Valley.

The community space was closed for renovations, but it’s now up and running with new amenities and a fresh look.

“CoLab has been doing great over the past five years, but we really want to find a way to connect as part of a bigger network. And a lot of our missions and values align with The Coven, and we’ve known them for a couple of years now and love what they’re doing and they’re franchising. So we saw it as a great opportunity to start working with them and kind of find ways to be part of their network in Minnesota and as they expand nationwide,” said Elaine Coughlin, The Coven Investment and Entrepreneurship Director.

To learn more about The Coven and its memberships, visit The Coven.

