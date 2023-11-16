Downtown co-working community has a new name

The Coven Eau Claire, formerly CoLab, is the newest location for Minneapolis-based co-working...
The Coven Eau Claire, formerly CoLab, is the newest location for Minneapolis-based co-working network The Coven.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coven Eau Claire, formerly CoLab, is the newest location for the Minneapolis-based co-working network The Coven.

The expansion and rebranding were marked by the public grand opening of the new location at 131 S. Barstow St. on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Coven offers office space and resources for start-up companies and entrepreneurs in the Chippewa Valley.

The community space was closed for renovations, but it’s now up and running with new amenities and a fresh look.

“CoLab has been doing great over the past five years, but we really want to find a way to connect as part of a bigger network. And a lot of our missions and values align with The Coven, and we’ve known them for a couple of years now and love what they’re doing and they’re franchising. So we saw it as a great opportunity to start working with them and kind of find ways to be part of their network in Minnesota and as they expand nationwide,” said Elaine Coughlin, The Coven Investment and Entrepreneurship Director.

To learn more about The Coven and its memberships, visit The Coven.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad...
Railroad Bridge no longer being raised
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman pleads guilty to murder charge.
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to murder charge

Latest News

BEAR SIGHTING EAU CLAIRE COUNTY
Eau Claire County: Bear migrating behind water plant
Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Evers Pushing for More Funding for UW Schools
Evers Pushing for More Funding for UW Schools
Eau Claire County Jail Facing Staffing Shortage
Eau Claire County Jail Facing Staffing Shortage