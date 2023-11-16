Dunn County 2024 budget cuts taxes by 26 percent

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (DUNN COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - The Dunn County Board of Supervisors has approved a 2024 budget that will lower the county property taxes on a typical home by 26 percent.

“The Dunn County Board did a fantastic job of balancing the need to provide essential services to county taxpayers while keeping it affordable to live in Dunn County,” said Kristin Korpela, county manager, after the board voted 22-4 on Nov. 14 to approve the 2024 budget and set the tax levy.

For 2024, the owner of a house valued at $150,000 will pay $745.44 in property taxes for county purposes, a 26 percent decrease from the 2023 tax bill of $939.15. The board set the tax (mill) rate at $4.97 per $1,000 of property value, a 26 percent decrease from the 2023 rate of $6.26 per $1,000 of property value.

The total budget for Dunn County is projected to increase 0.1 percent to $99.45 million. The county property tax levy for 2024 was set at $24.56 million, an increase of less than 1 percent from the 2023 levy of $24.34 million.

Total county equalized property valuation is up more than 20 percent in Dunn County for 2024 to just under $5 billion.

The decrease in the county tax rate for 2024 continues a trend of rate reductions. For example, the tax rate in 2020 was $7.10 of $1,000 in equalized valuation.

The county tax rate is one component of a property owner’s total annual tax bill. Other rates on the total tax bill include those for the municipality, school district, technical college and any special taxing districts.

Video recordings of the proceedings are available on Dunn County’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@dunncounty1854.

