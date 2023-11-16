Eau Claire County: Bear migrating behind water plant

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bear has been migrating through the well site behind the water plant off Riverview Drive, according to a press release from Eau Claire County.

The press release says if you are in any wooded area in Eau Claire County parks or trails, please be alert and use caution.

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the bear is progressing into hibernation and is best left alone at this time.

If something changes, and the bear becomes aggressive or destructive, you are asked to call the United States Department of Agriculture at 1-800-228-1368.

