Evers pushing for more funding for UW schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers visited Universities of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Nursing and Health Sciences Departments Thursday and talked to students and staff about the shortage of health care workers in Wisconsin.

Evers says this visit comes right after republican lawmakers ended a special session that he called for in August. The goal of that session was to take up a plan the Governor proposed to address workforce issues that includes a grant to invest over $100 million in higher education.

Evers says the budget that he signed this year included no funding increases for the University System, but he is working with state senators to find more money for the Universities of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.