Interview: Chippewa Falls prepares for the holidays

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls is getting ready for the holidays. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive Friday, November 24 at 10 a.m. at the Central Lutheran Church/BMO Harris parking lot at 411 Bridge Street.

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m. downtown.

This year’s theme is Christmas at the Movies.

There is an after-parade party at Riverfront Park for the community tree lighting where you can visit with Santa and his reindeer, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and Christmas music.

