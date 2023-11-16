Interview: Making a Thanksgiving salad

By Judy Clark
Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares the perfect salad for Thanksgiving or “Friendsgiving” this year.

Rady says the combination of flavors and textures in this dish is truly remarkable. The tangy and creamy goat cheese pairs perfectly with the crunch of the pecans and apples, while the roasted fingerling potatoes add a pleasant earthy flavor. The whole-grain mustard vinaigrette enhances the flavor of the Brussels sprouts, giving them a nice kick. This is a dish that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters

Shaved Brussels Sprout and Fingerling Potato Salad

1 1/2 cups 340 g Brussels sprouts, shaved/ sliced thinly

1 cup 118 g Apples, sliced

1 cup 125 g Pecan, halves

1/2 cup 75g Dates, chopped

1/2 cup 60 g Goat cheese, crumbles

1.5 lbs. 680 g Fingerling potatoes, halves

3 tbsp 44 ml Olive oil

1 tsp 7 g Salt

1/2 tsp 2 g Black pepper, ground

1 tbsp 15 g Whole grain mustard

1 cup 236 ml Olive oil

1/4 cup 60 ml Red wine vinegar

1 tbsp 14 ml Honey

1 tsp 7 g Salt

1/2 tsp 2 g Black pepper, ground

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C).

Wash and rinse off fingerling potatoes, shake off excess water, and pat dry with a paper towel then slice into halves lengthwise and place into a large bowl. Add olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Toss to fully coat fingerling halves. Place them on a parchment paper lined baking tray and place it into the preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes until fully cooked and light golden brown in color and crisp. Remove roasted potatoes from the oven and let cool. Air Fryer Instructions: These can also be cooked in the air fryer by placing the sliced potatoes in an air fryer and lightly misting with oil. Cook in the air fryer for 14-16 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender and golden brown in color. Remove and allow to cool slightly.

To make the vinaigrette, add red wine vinegar to a bowl and add whole grain mustard, honey, salt, and black pepper. Slowly drizzle olive oil while continuously whisking until dressing is emulsified and fully combined. Set it aside.

To assemble the salad, add shaved Brussels sprouts and roasted fingerling halves in a large bowl and lightly dress with whole grain mustard vinaigrette. Top the salad with sliced apples, pecan halves, dates, and goat cheese crumbles. Serve right away and enjoy.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

