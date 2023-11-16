Junior Achievement hosts annual Hero’s Gala

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual event is recognizing area students for their accomplishments.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin held its 8th annual Hero’s Gala Wednesday night at the Florian Gardens.

The organization provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wisconsin.

Educators, volunteers, and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored.

“A student will see a volunteer out in the community and they’ll engage and remember that volunteer, and also the impact that it creates from that business person going into those classrooms and knowing that they’re making that impact, “ said Susan Peterson, Junior Achievement Regional Director. “Our goal is we’re trying to get students out into the workforce, we’re trying to have them have the skills they need to be able to have jobs in our community and stay and live and work and thrive in this community.”

This year’s Legacy Hero Award was presented to Scott Hoffmann.

Hoffmann and his team at WIN Technology played a pivotal role in allowing Junior Achievement to continue its mission in teaching students during the pandemic.

WEAU’s Judy Clark was the emcee for Wednesday’s event.

