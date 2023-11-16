Police investigate reported shooting in Burnett County

MEENON, Wis. (WEAU) - Police in Burnett County are investigating the report of a female shooting herself.

According to a news release from Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15 at approximately 5:19 p.m. Burnett County dispatch received a call from a male in a home in the Town of Meenon that a female had shot herself.

EMS and law enforcement were sent.

The female was found unconscious and breathing. She was taken by ambulance to North Air Care and flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

A male was found at the scene and taken into custody for questioning. He is being held and charges will be forwarded to the DA.

The incident is still under investigation.

