Police investigate reported shooting in Burnett County

Police investigate the report of a woman shooting herself in Meenon.
Police investigate the report of a woman shooting herself in Meenon.(MGN)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEENON, Wis. (WEAU) - Police in Burnett County are investigating the report of a female shooting herself.

According to a news release from Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15 at approximately 5:19 p.m. Burnett County dispatch received a call from a male in a home in the Town of Meenon that a female had shot herself.

EMS and law enforcement were sent.

The female was found unconscious and breathing. She was taken by ambulance to North Air Care and flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

A male was found at the scene and taken into custody for questioning. He is being held and charges will be forwarded to the DA.

The incident is still under investigation.

