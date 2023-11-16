Railroad Bridge no longer being raised

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad bridge over Lake Wissota near County Road X. Now, it’s not happening.

The project is meant to make boat travel across Lake Wissota easier and more than $260,000 have been raised toward the goal. Dave Staber, the chairman of the Town of Lafayette said three years ago, the community reached out to the Canadian National Railway. He said the railway quoted the project from around $280,000. Now, after only being around $20,000 shy of the goal, Staber said he contacted the railway and they said the cost changed. The project would now be more than $500,000.

“It’s taken us so long. It’s taken us almost two years to get the $260,000, and we had a lot of people excited about this. We had some donations in excess of $30,000 and they lived on the lake and they definitely wanted to see this bridge raised,” Staber said. “So, this was kind of a kick in the shorts when you go through all of that work and all of the sudden they change their mind.”

WEAU also spoke with the owner of The View who said he spent a lot of time fundraising for this project and is really disappointed with the development. As of right now, there are no new plans to continue the project.

Individuals who donated to the fund can either request a refund or transfer their donation to the Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Association.

