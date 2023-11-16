SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 15th

By Justus Cleveland
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the eve of State Football, we hear from the Rice Lake Warriors as they get set for their second finals appearance in the past three seasons. While the La Crosse Aquinas Blugolds look for their third straight title. Plus, We also take a look at the top plays of level four of the playoffs in Scene Stealers. Finally, on the soccer pitch, the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team prepares for the third round of the NCAA Div. III tournament.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
$350,000 and $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin
The right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73 is closed due...
Part of Hwy. 29 westbound closed due to brush fires
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County
Chippewa County Sheriff
DA: Insufficient evidence for charges against Chippewa County Sheriff

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
The Blugolds record a block during their win against St. John's.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 14th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday