US gets a D+ grade for high pre-term birth rate

FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate
FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States barely gets a passing grade on pre-term births.

The March of Dimes released a report Thursday saying the country received a D+.

The infant and maternal health nonprofit says the rate of babies born before 37 weeks gestation remains the highest in over a decade.

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant deaths.

The report gives eight states and Puerto Rico a failing grade. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia. No states earned an A.

Almost 20,000 babies nationwide died before turning one last year, with the highest infant death rates in the South and Midwest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad...
Railroad Bridge no longer being raised
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
Wisconsin DNR
DNR: Cougar shot, killed in Buffalo County
25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman pleads guilty to murder charge.
Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns
This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of 5-year-old girl
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT