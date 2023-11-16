WAGNER TAILS: Morgan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An active pup would love a new home with another dog she can play with.

Morgan arrived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association as a surrender with her friend Archie. Archie is the dog with red fur and the green collar in the videos.

They are not required to go home together, but ECCHA staffers say Morgan would do best with another dog in the home.

Morgan does well in play groups, and is often the first to greet other dogs. If you’re looking for a dog to be a friend and playmate to your current dog, Morgan should be a great fit.

Morgan has had quite a few potential adopters not follow through due to her playful energy. Click HERE for adoption information.

