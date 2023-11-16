WAGNER TAILS: Morgan

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An active pup would love a new home with another dog she can play with.

Morgan arrived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association as a surrender with her friend Archie. Archie is the dog with red fur and the green collar in the videos.

They are not required to go home together, but ECCHA staffers say Morgan would do best with another dog in the home.

Morgan does well in play groups, and is often the first to greet other dogs. If you’re looking for a dog to be a friend and playmate to your current dog, Morgan should be a great fit.

Morgan has had quite a few potential adopters not follow through due to her playful energy. Click HERE for adoption information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Bailey
Charges filed in 1985 Cold Case
$350,000 and $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin
The right lane of WI Highway 29 westbound from mile marker 71 to mile marker 73 is closed due...
Part of Hwy. 29 westbound closed due to brush fires
Woman dead following crash in Dunn County
Chippewa County Sheriff
DA: Insufficient evidence for charges against Chippewa County Sheriff

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Morgan
WAGNER TAILS: Ryan
WAGNER TAILS: Ryan
WAGNER TAILS: Ryan
WAGNER TAILS: Chun-Li
WAGNER TAILS: Chun-Li