ALDI cantaloupe, pineapple recalled for possible salmonella
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some cantaloupe and pineapple products sold in Wisconsin ALDI stores have been recalled by the chain because of possible salmonella contamination.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention food safety alert released Nov. 17 lists whole cantaloupe and pre-cut cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears sold in ALDI stores as possibly being linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.
The affected products were sold at ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin. They were distributed between Oct. 27-31.
ALDI has issued a news release detailing the recall on Nov. 14.
According to this release, there are no reported illnesses related to these products.
