ALDI cantaloupe, pineapple recalled for possible salmonella

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some cantaloupe and pineapple products sold in Wisconsin ALDI stores have been recalled by the chain because of possible salmonella contamination.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention food safety alert released Nov. 17 lists whole cantaloupe and pre-cut cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears sold in ALDI stores as possibly being linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The affected products were sold at ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin. They were distributed between Oct. 27-31.

ALDI has issued a news release detailing the recall on Nov. 14.

According to this release, there are no reported illnesses related to these products.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.