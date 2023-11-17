ALDI cantaloupe, pineapple recalled for possible salmonella

The affected products were sold at ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan...
The affected products were sold at ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some cantaloupe and pineapple products sold in Wisconsin ALDI stores have been recalled by the chain because of possible salmonella contamination.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention food safety alert released Nov. 17 lists whole cantaloupe and pre-cut cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears sold in ALDI stores as possibly being linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The affected products were sold at ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin. They were distributed between Oct. 27-31.

ALDI has issued a news release detailing the recall on Nov. 14.

According to this release, there are no reported illnesses related to these products.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Gov. Evers Sues Legislative Republicans for Violating Wisconsin Constitution
Gov. Evers sues legislative Republicans for violating Wisconsin Constitution
For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad...
Railroad Bridge no longer being raised
BEAR SIGHTING EAU CLAIRE COUNTY
Eau Claire County: Bear migrating behind water plant
Cairn House in Menomonie, WI
New Menomonie shelter opens and has no vacancies

Latest News

"Most Valuable Educator Award"
Chippewa Falls Counselor receives ‘Most Valuable Educator Award’
Settlement reached in Colten Treu civil case
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/17/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/17/23)
A bill about expanding Medicaid is in the process of passing with multiple efforts being made
Efforts made to pass BadgerCare Public Option bill
People's Food Co-op announced it will produce the same baked goods as Fayze's used to make for...
People’s Food Co-op Purchases Fayze’s Bakery