Authorities name woman in deadly Dunn County crash

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County on Monday.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Debra Bice of Elk Mound.

According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2023, at about 8:31 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the intersection of South Highway 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the pickup truck, a 70-year-old woman, unresponsive in her vehicle in the ditch.

The initial investigation showed that the pickup was going westbound on South Highway 29 and trying to turn south onto 970th Street when it failed to yield to the eastbound semi-truck. The semi-truck was hauling pigs.

After crashing, both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment and hit several trees.

The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not reported to be hurt in the crash.

