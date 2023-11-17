Avian flu infects first domestic Wisconsin flock in over a year

(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A case of avian flu was confirmed in a backyard flock in Taylor County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a domestic flock in Taylor County, Wis.

This is the state’s first infected flock since Nov. 7 of 2022.

New cases of HPAI have been confirmed in domestic flocks in Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota over the past month.

HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. They’re spread by contact with infected birds and their droppings, as well as by equipment or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

For more information, read the full press release below.

