Chippewa Falls Counselor receives ‘Most Valuable Educator Award’

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One educator in Chippewa Falls was surprised Friday when she was given the “Most Valuable Educator Award.”

The Award was given to Kristi Kjelstad, a School Counselor at Hillcrest Elementary.

TDS Telecommunications honors one person every year in Wisconsin who makes a difference in the lives of students and their community. They say Kjelstad was chosen because of her dedication to making sure all of the students at her school are supported.

She says she was not expecting the award.

“I didn’t know this was a thing and I am just so grateful and in shock. And I feel really celebrated right now. So it’s very cool,” Kjelstad said.

Kjelstad was also given four tickets to a Green Bay Packers game and the opportunity to take her students to Lambeau Field to tour the stadium and meet with a Packers alumni.

