Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to mark anniversary of Waukesha parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday in remembrance of the six people killed during the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, marking the second anniversary of the tragedy.

“In the wake of this devastation, we saw an entire community come together to mourn the lives lost and to begin the long road towards recovery, and have seen the kindness, strength, and resilience of Waukesha as the community united behind the message ‘Waukesha Strong,’” Evers said. “As we observe this anniversary, Kathy and I are thinking of all those who were affected by this horrible tragedy, including the victims and survivors and the first responders and community members who ran toward danger to help their neighbors in their time of need.”

The six people who died were identified as:

Tamara Durand, 52;

Wilhelm Hospel, 81;

Jane Kulich, 52;

Leanna Owen, 71;

Virginia Sorenson, 79; and

Jackson Sparks, 8.

“We are also keeping the families of Tamara, Wilhelm, Jane, Leanna, Virginia, and Jackson in our hearts,” Evers said. “Their memories will live on through the unity, strength, and light felt throughout this community, and they will not be forgotten.”

