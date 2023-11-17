Law firm collects donations of winter items for Bolton Refuge House

By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Otto Family Law S.C. announced in a news release that they have a mitten tree in their lobby benefitting Bolton Refuge House.

They are accepting donations of new hats, mittens, gloves and scarves. These donations will be distributed by the organization to families in need.

According to Bolton Refuge House, the most needed items are gloves for children.

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of Otto Family Law S.C. at 4252 Southtowne Drive, Suite A, in Eau Claire during their business hours of Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are collecting donations now through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

