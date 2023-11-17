Marquette Law School Poll Director discusses political climate in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marquette Law School Poll Director Doctor Charles Franklin spoke about the political climate in Wisconsin during the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Eggs and Issues meeting Friday morning at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Franklin touched on methods of polling and current polling trends one year away from the 2024 Presidential Election.

He also talked about Governor Evers and Senator Ron Johnson’s re-election, saying Wisconsin could swing either way.

He says the badger state is one of six states that a re-shaping up to be swing states, adding Wisconsin could determine who wins the Electoral College.

Franklin also touched on the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee next summer.

He says that event won’t necessarily impact which way Wisconsinites vote, but will be more of an opportunity to fundraise and recruit volunteers.

