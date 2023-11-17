Monroe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9

K-9 Rebel
K-9 Rebel(COURTESY: MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K-9 to their team.

According to a Facebook post via the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Wisconsin Facebook page, K-9 Rebel is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinious.

The Facebook post states, “We would like to introduce you to the newest member of our team, K9 Rebel. K9 Rebel is a 1.5 year old Belgian Malinious that was acquired from Working K9 in Beeton Ontario. K9 Rebel is trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, and article recovery. He is partnered with Sergeant Heffner, who is a 7 year Law Enforcement veteran. We are excited for the future and the positive impact K9 Rebel and Sergeant Heffner will have on our community.”

