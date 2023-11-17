Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital. State police say there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital and aerials of the hospital Friday show an active scene with numerous police cars.

