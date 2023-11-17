Rice Lake wins Div. 3 State Football Championship

The Warriors finish their championship season with a 13-1 overall record.
Rice Lake logo
Rice Lake logo(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Warriors are state champions for the third time in team history, as they defeated Grafton 28-20 in the Division 3 title game in Madison.

In what would be a back and forth affair, the Warriors would take the early lead on a Jacob Kunz to Connor Durand 59-yard touchdown receception for the 8-0 lead.

After Grafton cut the lead to 8-7, Connor Durand would get his second touchdown, this time on the ground, to take the 14-7 lead.

Late in the first half, Grafton once again strikes back to tie the game at 14-14.

Rice Lake would respond in the third quarter, Easton Stone rushing for the score to give the Warriors the 20-14 lead.

The fourth quarter brought another Grafton rally, as they would score, miss the extra point, but tie the game at 20.

But the Warriors would not be denied, Easton Stone would score his second touchdown of the game to give them the 28-20 lead after they converted the two-point conversion.

Rice Lake faced a fourth down late in the contest, with Jacob Kunz faking the punt and rushing for the first down to seal the 28-20 victory and Division 3 title.

This was the Warriors eighth trip to the state championship, winning titles in 1979, 2017 and now 2023.

The Warriors finish their championship season with a 13-1 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Gov. Evers Sues Legislative Republicans for Violating Wisconsin Constitution
Gov. Evers sues legislative Republicans for violating Wisconsin Constitution
For two years, community members and businesses have been fundraising to raise the railroad...
Railroad Bridge no longer being raised
BEAR SIGHTING EAU CLAIRE COUNTY
Eau Claire County: Bear migrating behind water plant
Cairn House in Menomonie, WI
New Menomonie shelter opens and has no vacancies

Latest News

Aquinas won its 3rd straight Division 5 Football Championship
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 16th
NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney celebrated his championship in Eau Claire
NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney visits Eau Claire
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Rice Lake football practices for state.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 15th