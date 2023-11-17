Rice Lake wins Div. 3 State Football Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Warriors are state champions for the third time in team history, as they defeated Grafton 28-20 in the Division 3 title game in Madison.

In what would be a back and forth affair, the Warriors would take the early lead on a Jacob Kunz to Connor Durand 59-yard touchdown receception for the 8-0 lead.

After Grafton cut the lead to 8-7, Connor Durand would get his second touchdown, this time on the ground, to take the 14-7 lead.

Late in the first half, Grafton once again strikes back to tie the game at 14-14.

Rice Lake would respond in the third quarter, Easton Stone rushing for the score to give the Warriors the 20-14 lead.

The fourth quarter brought another Grafton rally, as they would score, miss the extra point, but tie the game at 20.

But the Warriors would not be denied, Easton Stone would score his second touchdown of the game to give them the 28-20 lead after they converted the two-point conversion.

Rice Lake faced a fourth down late in the contest, with Jacob Kunz faking the punt and rushing for the first down to seal the 28-20 victory and Division 3 title.

This was the Warriors eighth trip to the state championship, winning titles in 1979, 2017 and now 2023.

The Warriors finish their championship season with a 13-1 overall record.

