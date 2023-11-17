Settlement reached in Colten Treu civil case

(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the family of one of the Girl Scouts hurt in a hit and run crash in the Village of Lake Hallie in 2018.

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s family filed the suit in 2021 against the driver, Colten Treu, along with some insurance companies and several other businesses.

The family said Madalyn has permanent injuries from the crash, which have created medical expenses and lost wages.

Court records show on Wednesday, a resolution was made in Chippewa County Court between the parties. The attorneys stated that the settlement is in the best interests of the children.

Treu crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055 on Nov. 3, 2018, killing four people in addition to causing Madalyn’s injuries.

He was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

