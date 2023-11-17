SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 16th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney celebrated his victory with his sponsor, Menards, in Eau Claire.

Aquinas won their third straight WIAA Division 5 Football Championship with their 32-14 victory over Wrightstown. Aquinas running back Kyle White ran for a Division 5 state final game record 240 yards in the victory.

Edgar dominated Black Hawk/Warren (IL.) 36-6 as the Wildcats Karter Butt ran for a Division 7 record five touchdowns, and Stratford defeated Darlington on a walk-off field goal, 10-7. Lodi topped Luxemburg-Casco for the Division 4 state title.

In prep girls basketball, Eau Claire North squared off with La Crosse Central, Eau Claire Memorial took on Holmen, Eau Claire Immanuel battled Spring Valley, and McDonell topped Neillsville.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.