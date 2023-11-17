Temperatures take a colder turn as dry weather continues

Today brought the last of our mild weather as Eau Claire reached up to 70° this afternoon, tying the existing record set back in 1953. This came with strong and gusty winds out of the southwest as temperatures across the rest of Western Wisconsin made it into the mid and upper 60s. A cold front is passing through to the southeast this evening, shifting winds out of the northwest as they gradually start to lighten into tonight. Mostly to partly cloudy skies early on will give way to clearing skies overnight as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Quiet weather will round out the work week under a mostly to partly sunny sky as high pressure moves southwest of Wisconsin. Luckily, winds will be much lighter with temperatures turning more seasonable in the low to mid-40s.

High pressure slides to our south with sunshine and cooler air Friday (WEAU)

Opening weekend of the gun deer hunting season is shaping up to be picture-perfect for individuals heading out to the woods! High pressure will still be drifting to our south, resulting in plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Each morning will start off in the 20s with a nice warm up into the low 50s, still putting us at least 10 degrees above average. That said, clouds will quickly increase Sunday night with mostly to partly cloudy skies in store Monday as a deep low pressure system tracks well to our south while a cold front moves out of the Northern Plains eastward. Highs to kick off Thanksgiving week will be in the upper 40s. An upper trough will drop out of Canada Monday night, pushing the boundary through Western Wisconsin with a chance for snow showers. These may linger into Tuesday morning with dry conditions currently expected during the latter half of the day. Winds will become blustery from the northwest with even colder air filtering in as temperatures only reach the upper 30s. If you’re planning on traveling Wednesday to see family and friends for Thanksgiving, there are no weather concerns locally as partly sunny skies are expected. It will be noticeably colder, however, as a large upper low begins to spin north of the Great Lakes. All the area will be running well below average with highs in the mid to upper 20s right through the holiday with overnight lows in the teens.

