Wisconsin Capitol Holiday Tree placed in the Rotunda

The Wisconsin State Capitol is looking more festive for the holidays.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Workers helped put up this year’s state holiday tree inside the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

This year’s tree came from a person’s front yard in Rhinelander. It was chopped down and loaded onto a trailer Tuesday morning before its journey to Madison.

Gov. Tony Evers said the theme of this year’s tree is 175 Years of Wisconsinites. It isn’t decorated yet, because students from across the state are encouraged to design and submit ornaments to decorate it. The deadline to send them in is Nov. 22.

