Deer Widows shopping day in Downtown Chippewa Falls

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As the hunters begin their journey into the woods to tag some deer... Some spouses are left behind.

Which is why 20 local businesses are offering deals and giveaways during the Downtown Chippewa Falls Deer Widows event.

Dozens of deer widows explored the many shops and boutiques for holiday gifts.

The owner of The Chippewa Store, Cassie Smiskey, says this event is a great way to bring the community together.

“There’s multi generations. You know, sometimes it’s grandma and mom and the kids coming out together. Sometimes it’s groups of friends, sometimes it’s individuals. So it’s a fun time for people to get together and spend time together, but also enjoy the businesses in Downtown Chippewa.”

For those who couldn’t make it to the event, Small Business Saturday begins next Friday in Downtown Chippewa Falls with special deals and giveaways happening all weekend long.

