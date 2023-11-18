Downtown Water Street’s First Annual Holiday Hustle

Holiday Hustle
Holiday Hustle(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Water Street was bustling with community members looking to find a deal this holiday season.

The Downtown Water Street’s First Annual Holiday Hustle showcased 15 local businesses.

Salons, pubs, and boutiques offered deals on clothes and fun activities such as tarot card readings for the community.

Sound Beauty is one of the local businesses that offered a deal on their hair care products.

Co-owner Josie Berenz says these events are important to show that there is more to Water Street than just bars.

“Water Street is not only a place for college and partying. We’re excited to really kind of revive our businesses and bring people in to not just support our business, but have everyone get together and make it a nice place for everyone to kind of support local and help us out.”

Berenz mentions that supporting local businesses not only helps people in the community but helps grow the local economy.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Evers Sues Legislative Republicans for Violating Wisconsin Constitution
Gov. Evers sues legislative Republicans for violating Wisconsin Constitution
Ambulance
Authorities name woman in deadly Dunn County crash
Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees
Settlement reached in Colten Treu civil case
Police investigate the report of a woman shooting herself in Meenon.
Police investigate reported shooting in Burnett County

Latest News

Deer Widows shopping day
Deer Widows shopping day in Downtown Chippewa Falls
One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN