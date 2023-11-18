EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Water Street was bustling with community members looking to find a deal this holiday season.

The Downtown Water Street’s First Annual Holiday Hustle showcased 15 local businesses.

Salons, pubs, and boutiques offered deals on clothes and fun activities such as tarot card readings for the community.

Sound Beauty is one of the local businesses that offered a deal on their hair care products.

Co-owner Josie Berenz says these events are important to show that there is more to Water Street than just bars.

“Water Street is not only a place for college and partying. We’re excited to really kind of revive our businesses and bring people in to not just support our business, but have everyone get together and make it a nice place for everyone to kind of support local and help us out.”

Berenz mentions that supporting local businesses not only helps people in the community but helps grow the local economy.

