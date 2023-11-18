Dry and mild Sunday before temperatures cool off through Thanksgiving week

The gun deer hunting season started off with excellent weather in Western Wisconsin as high pressure gave way to abundant sunshine with temperatures rising into the low and mid-50s. Much of the same weather will carry through tonight as a high passing over Southern Canada keeps skies clear with winds turning light to calm. Air temperatures will cool near our dew points in the mid-20s, setting up favorable conditions for patchy fog to possibly develop during the early morning hours. A mainly sunny sky will take us through the day tomorrow before some clouds start to roll in by mid to late afternoon as a deepening low pressure system moves over the Southern Plains. Meanwhile, high pressure will be positioned over the Northern Great Lakes with light east-southeast winds and temperatures rising back above average to the low and mid-50s.

High pressure lingers over the Great Lakes as a storm system comes together in the Southern Plains (WEAU)

Clouds will continue to increase tomorrow night with a mainly cloudy sky starting off Thanksgiving week. Winds will turn occasionally breezy out of the east and southeast behind high pressure to the east, while the storm system to our south moves over the Lower Mississippi Valley. Dry air will keep any precipitation at bay locally as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. That said, a few stray showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out at night as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The boundary will exit to the south and east early Tuesday morning, leaving us with breezy northwest winds under a partly to mostly sunny sky. As we head into Turkey Day on Thursday, there have been some changes to the forecast temperature-wise as model guidance is now indicating a delay in the colder air arriving from Canada. Instead of highs in the upper 20s on Wednesday and around 30 for Thanksgiving as the forecast originally called for, it looks like we’ll be seasonable near 40 on Wednesday and into the mid-30s on Thursday. By Black Friday and into the final weekend of November, however, temperatures do look to turn unseasonably cold as there are indications for an upper trough to start carving out over the Plains. The result will be highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Weather-wise, we’ll stay dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine expected each day.

