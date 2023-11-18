The first Mexican grocery store in the greater Menomonie area opens

Store front for La Veracruzana, the Menomonie area's first Mexican grocery store
Store front for La Veracruzana, the Menomonie area's first Mexican grocery store(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the cutting of the ribbon, the greater Menomonie area now has its first Mexican grocery store.

La Veracruzana is named after the Juan Lozano’s Mexican hometown of Veracruz.

He lives in the area with his wife and kids, and said he enjoys Rural Western Wisconsin.

“I really like the farming culture and way of life,” said Lozano in Spanish.

He is also no stranger to the area. He moved to Menomonie from Chicago over a decade ago, even paying the area a visit years prior to that.

“I also realized in that time, there was a need for a Mexican store like this one,” Lozano said.

He also has his construction business. It made it possible for him to not take out loans for the store. With the money saved, and several months to a year of planning, La Veracruzana became a reality.

“This is really awesome,” said Jeff Jaeger, an ambassador for the Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.

He said that to Lozano. He also believes having the business in Menomonie will benefit everyone.

“We’re just really thrilled from a chamber standpoint to have this diversity here in our town. it will definitely increase people’s awareness of the Hispanic population here in town, which is great,” said Jaeger. “But also supports the people here who might be longing for that special candy or other item that they can’t get a Walmart or Aldi’s.”

Making home feel like home is also what Lozano strives for.

This goes for everyone beyond the Mexican community, as the Hispanic community overall continues to grow in the area.

“Well, there’s more now than there was 15 years ago. As Mexicans we also need to look out for our brothers here from South America,” said Lozano.

He is also planning to have a kitchen installed in the store. Lozano said the plan is to have it up and running by Christmas.

