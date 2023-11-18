The Friends of the Library hosts pop-up book sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The public library in Eau Claire is helping people prepare Christmas gifts, by hosting a pop-up book sale.

The sale consists of a variety of different books, including children’s books, fantasy, and even educational.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has been hosting similar pop-up sales for years, with all proceeds going back to the library to fund events and bring in new books.

The Friends of the Library Program Development Coordinator, Stacy Yearous, said this is a great way to keep the books in the hands of avid readers.

“It was just a way for the community and the library to discard their withdrawn books. So, instead of them going to the landfill, they started doing book sales.”

Yearous also said they are always taking book donations, which will go towards their next sale.

If you would like to donate old, unused books, you can find donation bins and slots around level 0 and level 1 of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

