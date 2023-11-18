Near-perfect weather for the gun deer hunting season opener this weekend!

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a chilly reality check on Friday, we are back to looking at well-above average temperatures for this weekend! Good news for hunters, especially since it will be sunny both weekend days, with overall light winds. Next week is looking completely different once again!

Milder air this sunny weekend, with overall light winds but some gustier periods possible. (WEAU)

We are starting this opening weekend of the gun deer hunting season off on a sunny note this Saturday morning. And into the afternoon, little to no change is expected. Skies will remain sunny, and with light southwest winds, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s. This means we will be at least 10º above average again! Winds will be light for the most part, but at times can get a little breezy. Still no clouds in sight for Saturday night, with calm winds eventually shifting to the north and east. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s again.

Highs Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday is basically a carbon copy of Saturday, with sunny skies, temperatures still in the low to mid-50s, and mostly light east winds. These are expected to increase later in the day though, and that will be the start of our next big weather change. Monday and Tuesday will be breezy, borderline windy, as a cold front approaches and eventually passes sometime early Tuesday. Behind it, winds shift to the northwest, bringing much colder temperatures! Highs will drop into the 20s and low-30s, while lows in the 10s are likely! So, getting out the door next week will look very different, and also Thanksgiving Day is looking really chilly. At least we are not expecting any big storm systems to move in, with the only realistic chance for some rain/snow arriving with the cold front Monday night and early Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.