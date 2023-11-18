One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another injured in a crash in St. Croix County Friday morning.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers responded to a driving complaint of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 eastbound at milepost 19 near Baldwin around 9:20 a.m.
A release states, the vehicle continued the wrong way until it collided with an eastbound semi-tractor trailer at milepost 16.
The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was taken to a hospital in Baldwin with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle died due to their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
