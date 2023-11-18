Prepare for emergencies during Winter Weather Awareness Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter is coming but are you prepared for what to do when the weather becomes severe?

Valerie Desio from Emergency Management in Eau Claire says preparation is very important for your home.

“Having that food and water in case you get stuck and making sure you have some sort of power source, some sort of light source, making sure that you’re able to stay warm.”

She says even more importantly, you should keep your car stocked with emergency items in case you get stuck in the cold.

“We want to definitely have salt in there or sand. Kitty litter works really well for those road kits. Making sure you have a portable battery charger, especially for if you’re not able to run your vehicle. We always want to have our vehicles at least half a tank when we go out on the road. Having blankets and extra stuff to stay warm. Water and food in, there is definitely going to be important.”, she said.

Desio says another way to be prepared is to watch weather broadcasts.

13 First Alert’s Meteorologist Derrek Dalman describes what to look out for in regards to harsh winter weather.

“When it comes to winter storms in general, there’s three main alerts. Winter storm watch which is issued 12 to 48 hours prior to a storm occurring over our area. That means that there is a potential for heavy snow, heavy sleet, freezing rain, possibly even blizzard conditions as well. The second alert that we have is a winter storm warning and that is issued 12 to 24 hours out from the storm arriving in our neck of the woods. That means we have enough confidence that we do believe it’s going to hit the area, it’s going to make travel treacherous. Lastly, we do have the winter weather advisory, which not to downplay it. It just means that we’re not expecting significant impacts, but there’s going to be enough impact that there certainly will be some slick spots and you’ll want to use caution now on the roads.”, he said.

Derrek says that no impactful snow is expected through the extended forecast so that gives you time to make a plan.

For more information on how to make a plan or an emergency kit you can head to the ReadyWisconsin website.

