Project Linus hosts Christmas bake and craft sale

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Project Linus gives new, handmade blankets to children in need. Like those involved in catastrophic events, enduring PTSD, or even to some who can’t afford it.

Chippewa Falls Project Linus Chapter Coordinator, Jeannine Taylor, hosted a craft and bake sale to raise money for supplies.

“What we’re doing primarily today is selling items donated to us by our volunteers, in order to raise funds so that we can go around and buy materials.”

Taylor said with the donations given, Project Linus is able to give away more blankets to those in need.

“We work locally in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire and Rusk Counties, and we collect blankets and then turn around and donate them to a variety of organizations. We just delivered some to the Eau Claire Police Department, a couple of days ago. We deliver blankets to hospitals, to foster care agencies, United Way, First Responders, anybody who comes into contact with kids that could use a blanket.”

Taylor said that each blanket serves a purpose, helping children feel comforted, even in terrible situations.

“I’m an EMT, and a lot of times, especially when you have a house fire or you have a car wreck or something like that, you have a child who’s devastated and has nothing. And sometimes just giving them a blanket that they can hold on to and cuddle in can be that one thing that stops the bad situation from getting worse.”

Project Linus is planning to hold another sale in February of 2024.

If you feel led to donate old sewing equipment or materials, or any other crafty supplies, you can drop them off at Nurturing Nature, 8360 Commerce Pkwy, Chippewa Falls.

You can also reach out to Jeannine Taylor directly, through her number, (785)-465-7029.

Or her email, projectlinuschipfalls@gmail.com.

There are also ways to donate money to Project Linus to buy materials. You can find that here.

