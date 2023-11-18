SportScene 13 for Friday, November 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rice Lake football took down Grafton 28-20 to capture their third WIAA football title.

UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer’s fantastic season came to an end in the NCAA Division 3 Men’s Soccer Tournament Round of 16 where they fell to St. Olaf.

Blugold men’s hockey topped Northland College 6-1, and the Blugold women’s hockey team prepares for their matchup with UW-River Falls in a rematch of the WIAC title game.

