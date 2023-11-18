Sunshine and above average temperatures in store for this weekend’s gun deer season opener

By Derrek Dalman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Partly to mostly sunny skies closed out the work week with temperatures taking a colder and more seasonable turn as afternoon highs reached the low to mid-40s. High pressure remains in place to the south tonight with clear skies expected across the area. This, combined with very dry air and light southwest winds will allow for strong radiational cooling as lows bottom out in the 20s. Gun deer season officially starts at sunrise tomorrow, and if you’re heading out early, it’ll be a good idea to use the insulated gear. That said, the heavier clothes won’t be needed as the day goes on with light west-southwest winds and plenty of sunshine helping warm our temperatures into the low and mid-50s.

Sunday will essentially be a carbon copy of how we start the weekend as high pressure keeps its grip over the region. Sunny skies will prevail, but a few clouds may start to work in by later in the day with a low pressure system starting to come together and strengthen well to our south. Temperatures will reach back above normal in the 50s. Clouds will continue to increase at night with a mainly cloudy sky in store Monday as the deepening low moves into the Lower Mississippi Valley, while a cold front builds out of the Dakotas and into the Upper Midwest. We’ll kick off Thanksgiving week in the mid-50s before the front moves through Monday night, bringing the chance for some snow showers through the first half of Tuesday with blustery winds developing from the west and northwest. As a result, we’ll likely see our high early in the upper 30s, then gradually fall from there with cloud cover sticking around. By Wednesday, a large upper-level low will become cut off from the mean flow and spin near or over the Great Lakes Region. Unseasonably cold air will work down from Canada, making for cold turkey as we head into Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper teens. The good news out of all this is the weather looks to stay dry with more clouds than sun for those of you traveling over the holiday. Winds do look to be a factor, however, turning breezy to strong at times through much of the week with wind chills likely making it feel colder out.

