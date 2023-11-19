L.E. Phillip’s Memorial Public Library hosts 29th annual Give a Kid a Book Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - L.E. Phillip’s Memorial Public Library has been holding their annual Give a Kid a Book Program for over 29 years.

The Friends of the Library Program Development Coordinator, Stacy Yearous, said gifting a child a book has a special purpose.

“There’s so much technology out there, and screen time that we need to pull our kids away from and let them immerse themselves in a really great story. Let their imaginations run wild.”

Yearous said the program has been able to provide books to thousands of children, but it wouldn’t be possible without all the help they receive.

“We just had some great volunteers that are passionate about keeping kids reading, and they decided to do a book drive and see what happened. And now, 29 years later, we’re going strong. We gave, last year, just over 4000 books. And this year we’re on pace to do about the same.”

Holiday shopping can be a financial strain on some families, but the Give a Kid a Book Program helps make sure every child gets something they’re excited about.

“We know times are tough and extra purchases of something as simple as a book might be a struggle for families. And sometimes it’s really cool when a kid can run up to someone and say, look at my new book that I got!”

Yearous said that at the end of November, the books will be sorted and sent out to various agencies, like Head Start, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Salvation Army, then dispersed to families before Christmas.

All donations of books accepted into the program must be new and unused.

Yearous said The Friends of the Library also take monetary donations, which you can make in person or through their website.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.