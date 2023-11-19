Man arrested in Washburn County for OWI

(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was found driving under the influence with a minor in car.

36 year old Anthony J Koprowski, from Spooner, Wisconsin, was arrested at the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department parking lot on November 18, at 6:56 P.M. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jail staff at the Sheriff’s office said that the man was at the jail to pick up an intoxicated individual who was arrested earlier that day.

Staff said Koprowski arrived at the department parking lot and appeared to show signs of impairment.

An investigation then took place, including a field sobriety test, which concluded that Koprowski had been operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sergeant Berkowitch said Koprowski was arrested and charged with an OWI-1st offense while having a 6-year-old minor passenger in the vehicle.

According to Sergeant Berkowitch, the minor was turned over to a sober family member.

Koprowski was transported to a local hospital for evidentiary chemical blood tests, and was then turned over to the Washburn County Jail.

