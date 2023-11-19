SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 18th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse dominated Minnesota Morris in the first round of NCAA Division 3 Football Tournament.

UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire squared off in men’s and women’s hockey, while UW-Stout men’s hockey fell to UW-Superior.

In college basketball, Concordia-Moorhead topped UW-Stout men’s team, but the Blue Devil women earned the win over Bethany Lutheran.

The UW-Eau Claire men lost in their matchup against Babson, while the women defeated Bethel.

At the NCAA Division 3 Cross Country Championsips, UW-La Crosse’s Ethan Gregg led the way earning the men’s title. The Eagles took second in the team race. UW-Eau Claire’s Mason Shea placed 39th to become the first Blugolds men’s runner to earn All-American honors since 2019. In the women’s race, Carolyn Shult was 5th, the highest finish in UW-Eau Claire history. UW-Stout’s McKayla Felton was 23rd to earn All-American honors.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Evers Sues Legislative Republicans for Violating Wisconsin Constitution
Gov. Evers sues legislative Republicans for violating Wisconsin Constitution
Ambulance
Authorities name woman in deadly Dunn County crash
One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
Settlement reached in Colten Treu civil case
Marshfield Clinic Response
Marshfield Clinic responds to NewsChannel 7 about temporary pay cuts, benefit suspensions for employees

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (11/18/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (11/18/23)
Rice Lake Football captured their 3rd state title with a win over Grafton
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 17th
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
Rice Lake logo
Rice Lake wins Div. 3 State Football Championship