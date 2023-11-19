SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 18th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse dominated Minnesota Morris in the first round of NCAA Division 3 Football Tournament.

UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire squared off in men’s and women’s hockey, while UW-Stout men’s hockey fell to UW-Superior.

In college basketball, Concordia-Moorhead topped UW-Stout men’s team, but the Blue Devil women earned the win over Bethany Lutheran.

The UW-Eau Claire men lost in their matchup against Babson, while the women defeated Bethel.

At the NCAA Division 3 Cross Country Championsips, UW-La Crosse’s Ethan Gregg led the way earning the men’s title. The Eagles took second in the team race. UW-Eau Claire’s Mason Shea placed 39th to become the first Blugolds men’s runner to earn All-American honors since 2019. In the women’s race, Carolyn Shult was 5th, the highest finish in UW-Eau Claire history. UW-Stout’s McKayla Felton was 23rd to earn All-American honors.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.