UPDATE: One person dead following crash in St. Croix County

(WVVA)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another injured in a crash in St. Croix County Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers responded to a driving complaint of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 eastbound at milepost 19 near Baldwin around 9:20 a.m.

A release states, the vehicle continued the wrong way until it collided with an eastbound semi-tractor trailer at milepost 16.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer 59- year old Stepfan Halicki, was taken to a hospital in Baldwin with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 26 year old Rylee Greene, died due to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

